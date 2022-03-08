1 minute read
AfDB lends Tunisia $112 million to finance road construction
TUNIS, March 7 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank has lent Tunisia $112 million to finance a road construction project, the economy ministry said on Monday.
It added that the project aims to develop infrastructure and intensify economic activity between the internal and coastal regions of the North Africa country.
Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson
