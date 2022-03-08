Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

AfDB lends Tunisia $112 million to finance road construction

1 minute read

The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TUNIS, March 7 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank has lent Tunisia $112 million to finance a road construction project, the economy ministry said on Monday.

It added that the project aims to develop infrastructure and intensify economic activity between the internal and coastal regions of the North Africa country.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters