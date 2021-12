A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination truck at a mobile vaccination center in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation's Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing on Thursday.

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Jason Neely

