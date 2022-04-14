Skip to main content
Africa experiencing longest decline in COVID-19 infections since start of pandemic

People stand in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, at the Narok County Referral Hospital, in Narok, Kenya, December 1, 2021. Picture taken December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

DAKAR, April 14 (Reuters) - Africa is experiencing its longest-running decline in COVID-19 infections since the onset of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

Recorded weekly cases have fallen for the past 16 weeks, it said.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

