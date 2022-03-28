1 minute read
Africa to feel food security impact from Russian invasion, commissioner says
BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food security will potentially have "dramatic consequences" for African countries that rely on grains imports, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.
Speaking during an official visit to Bucharest, Gentiloni said food security will not be an issue in Europe, which is struggling with high inflation rather than low food supplies.
Reporting by Luiza Ilie
