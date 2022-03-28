Africa to feel food security impact from Russian invasion, commissioner says

European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks as he attends a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BUCHAREST, March 28 (Reuters) - The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food security will potentially have "dramatic consequences" for African countries that rely on grains imports, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

Speaking during an official visit to Bucharest, Gentiloni said food security will not be an issue in Europe, which is struggling with high inflation rather than low food supplies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.