Africa's COVID deaths to fall by 94% in 2022, WHO analysis shows

People stand in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, at the Narok County Referral Hospital, in Narok, Kenya, December 1, 2021. Picture taken December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - Deaths on the African continent from COVID-19 are expected to fall by nearly 94 percent in 2022 compared to last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing its own modelling.

Although African countries struggled early in the pandemic to secure COVID vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many are now well-supplied with shots but are having difficulties getting them into arms. The reasons include hesitancy and logistics.

As of the end of May, Africa had reported over 11.8 million confirmed COVID cases and more than 250,000 deaths, according to data from the WHO Africa's office, which will publish more details of its modelling later in the day.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Alexander Winning in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.