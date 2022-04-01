Aid convoy enters Ethiopian territory controlled by Tigray forces for first time in 3 months - WFP

People stand in line to receive food donations, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - Trucks carrying aid entered Ethiopian territory controlled by Tigrayan forces on Friday for the first time since Dec. 15, the United Nations food agency said on Twitter on Friday.

The United Nations has said more than 90% of the 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid.

Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jon Boyle

