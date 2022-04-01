1 minute read
Aid convoy enters Ethiopian territory controlled by Tigray forces for first time in 3 months - WFP
NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - Trucks carrying aid entered Ethiopian territory controlled by Tigrayan forces on Friday for the first time since Dec. 15, the United Nations food agency said on Twitter on Friday.
The United Nations has said more than 90% of the 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid.
Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jon Boyle
