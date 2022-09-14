1 minute read
Air strike on capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region wounds two people -hospital
NAIROBI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - An air strike hit the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region wounding two people on Wednesday morning, a hospital official said.
Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
