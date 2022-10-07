Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region kills at least 5 people -doctor















NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - An air strike on Friday in a village in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region killed at least five people and injured 37 others, the director of the hospital that received the victims said on Twitter.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











