Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Algeria to allow more international flights in further easing of restrictions

1 minute read

ALGIERS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Algeria will increase the number of international flights it allows from Aug. 28, partly to help repatriate Algerians stuck abroad since air travel restrictions were imposed at the start of the pandemic last year.

The country began gradually reopening its borders in June although arrivals must comply with strict health measures.

State carrier Air Algerie will operate 32 international flights weekly, consisting of departures from and arrivals at three Algerian airports, the transport ministry said in a statement. It currently has nine flights arriving each week.

The majority of flights, 24, will serve routes to France, where there is a large Algerian diaspora, and there will also be flights to Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, Turkey and Tunisia.

Airlines from those countries will be permitted to operate the same number of flights to and from the North African nation.

"As part of reciprocity, (the number of Air Algerie flights) will be doubled by foreign airlines operating in Algeria," the statement said.

Air Algerie suspended its international routes in March last year although it later operated some emergency flights.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 4:41 PM UTC

Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania

A gunman killed three police officers and a private security guard on a rampage through a diplomatic quarter of Tanzania's main city Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, before being shot dead while holed up in a guardhouse at the French embassy's gate.

Africa
Zambia's new president vows to cut 'unsustainable' public debt
Africa
Desperate Nigerians sell homes and land to free kidnapped children
Africa
U.S., EU warn of influx of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray
Africa
Former Chad strongman Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies of COVID-19 in Senegal