Algeria arrests former Tunisian intelligence chief, hands him over to Tunisia

TUNIS, July 21 (Reuters) - Algeria arrested former Tunisian intelligence chief Lazhar Longo and handed him over to Tunisia after he turned up in the neighbouring country, a Tunisian security official told Reuters on Thursday.

Longo, who also served as a Tunisian security attaché in Paris, was sacked and placed under house arrest last year after President Kais Saied seized control of excuctive power and closed the parliament.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Mark Heinrich

