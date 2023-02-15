Algeria arrests person who threatened to bomb Saudi embassy















Feb 15 (Reuters) - Algerian security forces arrested a person who threatened to bomb the Saudi embassy in Algiers, Saudi state TV said on Thursday, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.

The embassy said it received a call on Wednesday from a person who "directly threatened" to bomb the building. It informed Algerian authorities who arrested the suspect.

Algerian state TV quoted the security forces as saying that the suspect, none of whose personal details were released, would be charged after medical checks and psychological tests.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmed Tolba; Additional reporting Nayera Abdallah and Enas Alashray, Editing by Lisa Shumaker and John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.