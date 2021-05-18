Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Algeria has backed off a decision to reopen land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but will go ahead with a plan to partially resume international flights from next month, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The North African country said on Sunday it would reopen land and air borders on June 1, but with only five flights a day to and from Algerian airports.

"It was decided to keep land borders closed, except in case of necessity," the presidency said in a statement after a meeting of the High Security Council chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. It did not elaborate.

Algeria has reported 125,693 coronavirus cases, including 3,388 deaths.

