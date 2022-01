A medical worker checks a woman's temperature in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing clinic, in Ait Bouada village in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

ALGIERS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Algeria has decided to close its schools for ten days after it registered a rise in Omicron cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Algeria encouraged citizens to get vaccinated to counter the pandemic.

