Skip to main content

Africa

Algeria detains 30 people over devastating wildfires

1 minute read

Men work to douse hotspots in an area hit by a wildfire in El Bir village, Bejaia province, Algeria August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar/File Photo

ALGIERS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Algeria has detained 30 people, including seven members of a separatist group that the government has declared a terrorist organisation, for involvement in wildfires that killed at least 65 people, the paramilitary police said on Wednesday.

They have been placed in custody after appearing before a court following investigations over the wildfires that erupted last month in several provinces, mainly in the Kabylie region, east of Algiers, the paramilitary police, or National Gendarmerie, said in a statement.

Authorities have blamed the MAK group, which seeks independence for the Berber-speaking Kabylie region, for the devastating forest fires, and accused Morocco of backing it.

Morocco's support for the group was one of the reasons cited by Algeria to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom late last month.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 6:11 PM UTC

West African regional bloc suspends Guinea after coup

West Africa's main political and economic bloc suspended Guinea's membership on Wednesday following a weekend military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde and dealt the latest in a flurry of setbacks to democracy in the region.

Africa
Tigray forces killed 120 civilians in village in Amhara - Ethiopia officials
Africa
Somalia on edge as president, PM clash over intelligence chief
Africa
Biafran separatist sues Nigeria asking to be freed, allowed to go to UK
Africa
Moroccans vote in parliament election under new voting rules