Algeria energy output down in first quarter

ALGIERS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Algeria's overall hydrocarbon output fell 2% in the first quarter of this year from the same period in 2020, official data showed on Tuesday.

The fall resulted mainly from a 6.5% drop in production for crude oil and natural gas, according to figures issued by the National Statistics Bureau.

But output for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil refined products rose 16.2% and 1% respectively, the figures showed.

The statistics body gave no further details, but state energy firm Sonatrach has said it would reduce investment spending as the government tries to cope with financial problems caused by low energy export revenues.

OPEC member Algeria has approved a new energy law offering incentives to foreign investors in a bid to make the sector more attractive.

