Algeria keeps top ministers in a government change -presidency

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Algeria has made a government reshuffle with minor changes, keeping energy and foreign affairs ministers in their positions, a presidency statement showed.

The government change comes a few months ahead of Algeria hosting an Arab league summit Nov. 1.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.