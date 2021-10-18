Skip to main content

Africa

Algeria lifts COVID-19 curfew in 23 provinces - statement

1 minute read

A general view shows an empty street after a curfew was imposed from 7pm-7am to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Algiers, Algeria March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Algeria on Monday lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month to help contain the spread of COVID-19 contagion, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The curfew, running from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was in effect in 23 out of 58 provinces in the North African country.

Gatherings, weddings, and social events are still under a ban, the statement said.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Omar Fahmy, writing by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 5:25 PM UTC

Ethiopian families fleeing fighting describe hunger, rape in Amhara

The pictures on her phone are all that Ethiopian mother Habtam Akele has left of her three-year-old daughter Saba. The girl died of malnutrition last month before the family was able to flee south, deeper into Ethiopia's Amhara region.

Africa
Sit-in calling for Sudanese government dissolution grows into thousands
Africa
Husband in court over killing of Kenyan athlete Tirop
Africa
Opposition candidate Neves wins Cape Verde election
Africa
Tigray forces say air strikes hit Ethiopia's Mekelle, government denies