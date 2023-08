Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2023. Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbours," Tabboune said in an interview with local media.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by David Gregorio

