Algeria recalls ambassador to France for consultations

ALGIERS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Algeria has recalled its ambassador to France for consultations , the presidency said on Saturday, without immediately giving a reason for the move.

It said a statement would be issued later.

On Thursday, the government said it had summoned the French ambassador to Algiers after Paris decided to slash the number of visas it issues to nationals of Algeria and other countries in North African's Maghreb region. read more

Algeria's foreign ministry described the move, which France said was in response to Maghreb governments' refusal to take back illegal migrants sent home by Paris, as a "unilateral decision of the French government".

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans

