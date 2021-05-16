Skip to main content

AfricaAlgeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

People wait to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the coronavirus vaccination campaign, in Algiers, Algeria January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday.

Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed "with full adherence to strict precautions", it said in a statement after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

More details would be announced in a week, it added.

Algeria closed borders and suspended all flights in March 2020 when the number of COVID-19 infections started to increase, but domestic flights resumed in December last year.

The North African country has so far recorded 125,311 coronavirus cases, including 3,374 deaths.

