Algeria suggests to sell spare electricity capacity to Europe -president















ALGIERS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Algeria is offering to Europe its spare electricity capacity, and it is planning a 270 km undersea pipe towards Italy, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told reporters in an interview on Thursday.

Algeria is also pushing to double its gas exports to reach 100 billion cubic metres per year versus 56 billion cubic metres per year in 2022, Tebboune added.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Leslie Adler











