Skip to main content

Africa

Algeria summons French ambassador over visa restriction decision

1 minute read

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Algeria has summoned the French ambassador following the French government's pledge to slash the number of visas available to nationals from Maghreb countries.

The French government's move is in response to North African governments' refusal to take back illegal migrants sent home by French authorities. read more

Algeria's foreign ministry said in a statement that the French ambassador had been summoned "to notify him a formal protest ...following the unilateral decision of the French government".

The move had previously been reported by BFM television.

Reporting by Paris and Algiers newsrooms; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 5:43 PM UTC

Tunisian leader names new PM with little experience at crisis moment

President Kais Saied named a geologist with little government experience as Tunisia's first woman prime minister on Wednesday amid a crisis following his seizure of powers and with public finances close to breaking point.

Africa
WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says
Africa
International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries - France
Africa
Tunisia's difficult decade of democracy and crisis
Africa
South African rand falls as dollar gains on Fed expectations