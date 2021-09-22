Skip to main content

Africa

Algerian crisis interim president Bensalah dies aged 80

1 minute read
1/2

Algeria's Senate President Abdelkader Bensalah waits for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron at Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers, Algeria December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

ALGIERS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Algeria's former interim president Abdelkader Bensalah, who ruled the country during an unprecedented political crisis in 2019, died on Wednesday aged 80, the presidency said.

Bensalah was named interim president after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down in April 2019 following mass street protests to reject his plan to seek a fifth term, and demand political and economic reforms.

Bouteflika, who ruled the North African country for two decades, himself died on Friday aged 84. read more

Protests continued after the resignation of Bouteflika despite the imprisonment of several senior officials for involvement in corruption cases during Bouteflika era.

Bensalah, also head of the upper house of parliament for several years, remained in office until the election of the current president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in December 2019.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 7:03 AM UTC

Burundi grenade blasts kill at least five, injures 50

Explosions killed at least five people and injured 50 in Burundi's largest city Bujumbura on Monday night, the prime minister and a health worker said after the latest in a string of attacks in the east African country.

Africa
Nigerians offer artworks to British Museum in new take on looted bronzes
Africa
Sudan says coup thwarted, accuses Bashir loyalists
Africa
Libya's eastern parliament pulls confidence from unity government
Africa
Around 20% of Nigerian workers lost jobs due to COVID-19 -stats office