Algerian ex-PM and former health minister sentenced to 5 years prison time

Algeria's newly appointed prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, speaks during a joint news conference with deputy prime minister Ramtane Lamamra, in Algiers
FILE PHOTO: Algeria's newly appointed prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, speaks during a joint news conference with deputy prime minister Ramtane Lamamra, in Algiers, Algeria March 14, 2019.

ALGIERS, June 21 (Reuters) - An Algerian court on Wednesday handed five year prison sentences to former Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui and former health minister Abdelmalek Boudiaf, along with fines of 1 million Algerian dinars, the state news agency said.

The sentences from the economic and financial Penal Court were related to a corruption case.

Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

