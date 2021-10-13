Algerian security forces foil planned armed attack by separatists - TV

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Algerian security forces foiled a plot to carry out an armed attack by separatists aided by "the Zionist entity" (Israel) and a North African country, Ennahar TV said on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said it would air confessions by members of what it called a "terrorist cell" relating to the plot later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Gareth Jones

