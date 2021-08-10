Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Algerian wildfires kill 18 military men -defense ministry

Smoke rises from a forest fire in the mountainous Tizi Ouzou province, east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

ALGIERS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Eighteen Algerian military men have died fighting wildfires that broke out on Monday night east of the capital, Algiers, the defense ministry said.

The government earlier said six civilians had been killed in the fires that erupted in Tizi Ouzou province, some 100 km (62 miles) east of Algiers.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed Editing by Chris Reese

