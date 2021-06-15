Algeria's FLN wins most seats in parliament, election authority says

Algeria's election authority head Mohamed Chorfi speaks during a news conference to announce the results for the country's legislative elections in Algiers, Algeria June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS, June 15 (Reuters) - Algeria's FLN, long the country's biggest political party, won the most seats in Saturday's parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said on Tuesday.

However, its 105 seats were far short of the 204 needed to secure a majority in the 407-seat parliament, with the Islamist MSP winning 64 seats and independent candidates winning 78 seats.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed and Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall

