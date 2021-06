ALGIERS, June 24 (Reuters) - Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad resigned on Thursday, opening the door for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to name a new cabinet, state TV said.

A new government will have to tackle a deep financial and economic crisis due to a fall in oil prices.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams

