Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Ambush in northern Ivory Coast kills three soldiers

2 minute read

Three Ivorian soldiers were killed on patrol near the border with Burkina Faso on Saturday when one of their vehicles hit an improvised explosive and the convoy was ambushed, Ivory Coast's defence ministry said in a statement.

The soldiers were on a reconnaissance mission near the northeastern town of Tehini when they fell victim to what the ministry called a complex attack.

An additional four soldiers were wounded, it said in a statement on Sunday, without giving further details.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but previous attacks in the area have been blamed on jihadists. Armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are active in Ivory Coast's northern neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso, and have made incursions south. read more

One soldier was killed when armed men attacked the nearby town of Tougbo on June 7. read more

Ivory Coast and France on Thursday inaugurated a new counter-terrorism academy in the commercial capital Abidjan, intended to boost regional capacity to combat the growing Islamist threat. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 12:20 PM UTCS.Africa’s President Ramaphosa urges G7 nations to plug COVID-19 funding gap

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the Group of Seven countries to help finance the World Health Organization's programme to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines, the presidency said on Sunday.

AfricaAlgerian parliamentary election results expected within days, authority says
AfricaViolent protests over police abuses continue in Tunisian capital
AfricaCongo president says Kinshasa hospitals 'overwhelmed' by coronavirus
AfricaAmbush in northern Ivory Coast kills three soldiers

Three Ivorian soldiers were killed on patrol near the border with Burkina Faso on Saturday when one of their vehicles hit an improvised explosive and the convoy was ambushed, Ivory Coast's defence ministry said in a statement.