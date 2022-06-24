Angolan ex-leader dos Santos in intensive care -Portuguese media

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, is in intensive care at a clinic in Barcelona, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported, citing a source close to him.

Dos Santos, 79, has been receiving medical treatment since 2019, but his health deteriorated and he was admitted to an intensive care unit, Lusa reported on Thursday, without saying when this occurred.

The Angolan government did not respond immediately on Friday to a request for comment on the former president's condition.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

One of Africa's longest serving leaders, dos Santos stepped down five years ago. His rule was marked by a brutal civil war lasting nearly three decades against U.S.-backed UNITA rebels - which he won in 2002 - and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.

Between 2002 and 2014, as oil production grew and prices boomed, Angola's economy expanded tenfold, from $12.4 billion to $126 billion. But little of that wealth trickled down to the poor, while those closest to dos Santos became super-rich -- including his daughter, Isabel, whom Forbes labelled Africa's richest woman and youngest billionaire, worth about $3 billion.

Dos Santos was replaced in 2017 by President Joao Lourenco, who despite being from the incumbent's People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), swiftly moved to probe allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the dos Santos era, targeting the former leader's children.

Last year dos Santos returned home for the first time since he went into exile in Barcelona in April 2019. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Tim Cocks and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.