Angolan president replaces economic coordination minister with central bank governor - Lusa















LUANDA, June 8 (Reuters) - Angolan President Joao Lourenco has appointed central bank governor Jose de Lima Massano as the new minister of state for economic coordination, news agency Lusa reported on Thursday.

De Lima Massano is replacing Manuel Nunes Junior, who was released from his post, Lusa said.

It was not immediately clear who would become central bank governor.

The development comes at a time when the Southern African country is gripped by protests after the government cut a fuel subsidy, leading to sharply higher fuel prices.

Reporting by Miguel Gomes; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning











