Angola's president appoints Dias as new central bank governor















LUANDA, June 16 (Reuters) - Angolan President Joao Lourenco has appointed Manuel Tiago Dias as the new central bank governor, a government statement said on Friday.

Dias was deputy governor prior to his appointment and will succeed Jose de Lima Massano, who was last week appointed as the country's economic coordination minister.

Massano was appointed as the new economic coordination minister in the wake of deadly protests over a reduction in a fuel subsidy.

Since winning a second presidential term in August last year, Lourenco has pledged to continue reforms including privatising poorly-run state assets and cleaning up corruption.

Reporting by Miguel Gomes; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler











