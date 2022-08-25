1 minute read
Angola's ruling party leads with 86% of votes counted - electoral commission
LUANDA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Provisional results in Angola's national election based on over 86% of votes counted showed that the ruling MPLA party leading the opposition, the country's National Electoral Commission (CNE) said on Thursday.
The CNE said the MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, had obtained 52.08% of the votes, with main opposition party UNITA on 42.98%.
