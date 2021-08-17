Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Armed men kill 37 in attack on village in southwest Niger, sources say

1 minute read

NIAMEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men have killed 37 civilians in the commune of Banibangou in southwest Niger, according to internal security service memos shared by a security source and a former official on Tuesday.

The attack occurred on Monday in an area near the Malian border where Islamist militants have repeatedly massacred civilians this year.

Reporting by Moussa Aksar and Boureima Balima Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Edward McAllister

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 9:51 AM UTC

Now in charge, Tunisian president faces looming fiscal crisis

At the Sidi Bahri market in Tunis, shoppers were pleased with the president's attacks on corruption and high prices since he seized control of the government last month in moves his foes called a coup.

Africa
Fast fashion spurs bleach-like pollution of Africa's rivers - report
Africa
Hichilema faces task of reviving Zambian economy after landslide win
Africa
Eco-friendly vehicles offer quieter, cleaner safaris in Kenyan reserve
Africa
UK donates nearly 300,000 doses of COVID vaccine to Egypt