Around 300 inmates on the run after suspected Boko Haram raid on Nigeria prison
ABUJA, July 6 (Reuters) - Around 300 inmates are on the run after a suspected Boko Haram raid on a prison in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday night, an interior ministry official said.
