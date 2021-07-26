Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aspen to start supplies of J&J COVID-19 vaccine to South Africa from Monday

A healthcare worker receives the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) will supply the first batch of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to the country from July 26, it said on Monday.

The company, which has been contracted by J&J to manufacture the vaccines in South Africa, imports the drug substance from J&J and prepares it for supply in what is known as a fill and finish process.

The supplies will also be distributed to the other African countries, the company said.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

