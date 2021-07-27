Attackers kill five soldiers, one civilian in north Cameroon, say officials

DOUALA, July 27 (Reuters) - Unidentified attackers killed five Cameroonian soldiers and one civilian during a raid on a military outpost in the far north of the country, local authorities said on Tuesday, the second deadly raid in the area in the past week.

An army post in the village of Zigue was attacked at around 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, according to two officials who asked not to be identified.

The attack follows a raid that took place around 50 km (30 miles) north of Zigue on Saturday, which was claimed by Islamic State. read more Eight soldiers were killed in that raid, according to the defence ministry.

Cameroon, alongside neighbouring Nigeria and Chad, has been battling the Boko Haram militant group for years, but more recently has clashed with fighters who identify themselves as Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

In the aftermath of the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in May, ISWAP has sought to absorb Boko Haram fighters and unify the groups which had hitherto fought one another for control of territory.

Reporting by Josiane Kouaghue, Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Tomasz Janowski

