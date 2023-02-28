Baker Hughes signs supply contract with Angola's Azule Energy















Feb 28 (Reuters) - Oilfield firm Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O) said on Tuesday it has been awarded a contract to supply subsea equipment and services to Angola-based firm Azule Energy for work in the Agogo oilfield.

The Agogo field, offshore Angola, was the country's largest offshore discovery in years and could help slow years of production declines in Africa's second-biggest exporter.

The order includes 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fiber optic controls and related system scope of supply, Baker Hughes said, adding that significant portion of the equipment will be manufactured, assembled and tested in Angola.

"Our local manufacturing capabilities, deepwater development equipment and innovative subsea control system technology enable us to provide exceptional support to Azule Energy in their efforts to increase oil production in Angola," said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes.

Azule Energy, Angola's largest independent equity producer of oil and gas, is a 50-50 independent joint venture between Eni (ENI.MI) and BP (BP.L), combining the two companies' Angolan businesses. read more

It currently has stakes in 16 licences and in the Angola LNG joint venture.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.