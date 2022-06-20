Belgium hands over tooth to family of Congo independence hero

Roland Lumumba speaks with the media as he arrives for a ceremony during which the remains of his late father, Democratic Republic of the Congo's first Prime Minister Patrice Emery Lumumba, are symbolically handed over to the murdered leader's children and to an official delegation, at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2022. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - Belgium handed over a tooth, the only known remains of the murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, to his family during at a ceremony in Brussels on Monday.

Lumumba became the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) first democratically elected prime minister after independence from Belgium in 1960, but alarmed the West with overtures to Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

He also angered Belgium with a speech criticising the colonisation of the African country.

His government lasted just three months before he was overthrown and assassinated by a firing squad. His supporters and some historians accuse the CIA of having ordered his killing. His body was never found.

A Belgian official handed a blue box containing the tooth to members of his family at Egmont Palace in central Brussels on Monday.

"There's a feeling of satisfaction after several years," one of his sons Roland Lumumba told broadcaster RTBF before the ceremony.

