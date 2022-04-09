1 minute read
Biden, South Africa's Ramaphosa discuss impact of Ukraine crisis on food security -White House
WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and South African President Ramaphosa in a phone call on Friday discussed the impact of the Ukraine crisis on commodity prices, supply chains and food security in Africa, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Eric Beech, editing by Dan Whitcomb
