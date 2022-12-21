BioNtech ready to ship first mRNA vaccine factory kit to Africa

[1/2] A model of so called "BioNtainers", a container-based production line of mRNA-based vaccines of German company BioNTech, is pictured at the company's plant in Marburg, Germany, February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo















Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Wednesday it has completed construction of its first vaccine factory made from shipping containers called 'BioNtrainer' being sent to Africa.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker said the BioNtrainer is expected to arrive in Kigali, Rwanda in the first quarter of 2023.

In February, the company planned to develop a vaccine factory using shipping containers and send it to Africa as assembly kits to ease what the World Health Organization has described as huge disparities in global COVID-19 vaccine access.

BioNtech said the facility at Kigali will house the first BioNtrainer, which is expected to become part of a wider supply network spanning several African nations that will have access to the mRNA-based vaccine.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.