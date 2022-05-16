Blast from gas leak hits Tunisian minister's house, security official says

TUNIS, May 16 (Reuters) - A gas leak caused a blast at the home of Tunisia's interior minister on Monday, leaving him unhurt but causing slight burns to his wife, a security official said.

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has emerged as one of Tunisia's most powerful figures since President Kais Saied moved towards one-man rule last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree.

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Philippa Fletcher

