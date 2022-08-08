1 minute read
Blinken says expects Kenyan elections to progress peacefully
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that everyone was watching to see Kenya's elections due on Tuesday to progress peacefully, freely and fairly, during his visit to South Africa.
Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Alexander Winning and Tim Cocks in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia Chege
