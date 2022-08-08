Blinken says expects Kenyan elections to progress peacefully

1/6 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, speaks during a strategic dialogue opening session meeting at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, South Africa, August 8, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS Read More

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that everyone was watching to see Kenya's elections due on Tuesday to progress peacefully, freely and fairly, during his visit to South Africa.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Alexander Winning and Tim Cocks in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.