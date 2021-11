U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a commercial diplomacy event with U.S. companies and the government of Senegal, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dakar, Senegal November 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday Washington continues to push for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia without preconditions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.