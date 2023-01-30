Blinken says U.S. will continue to encourage Egypt to take action on human rights

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt January 30, 2023. Khaled Desouki/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said human rights were a top item on the agenda in talks with Egypt's president and foreign minister during a visit to Cairo on Monday.

Blinken said the United States would continue to encourage Egypt to take further actions on human rights, including releasing more political prisoners and reforming pre-trial detention.

During a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Blinken also said holding elections in Libya this year was the only viable path to a durable solution in the country.

Reporting by Simon Lewis Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra

