Blinken says U.S. will continue to encourage Egypt to take action on human rights















CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said human rights were a top item on the agenda in talks with Egypt's president and foreign minister during a visit to Cairo on Monday.

Blinken said the United States would continue to encourage Egypt to take further actions on human rights, including releasing more political prisoners and reforming pre-trial detention.

During a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Blinken also said holding elections in Libya this year was the only viable path to a durable solution in the country.

Reporting by Simon Lewis Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra











