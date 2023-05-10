Bodies of 14 people recovered after Nigerian boat sinks
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 10 (Reuters) - Nigerian authorities recovered 14 bodies and rescued 21 people after a boat accident in northwestern Sokoto state, a local police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The wooden boat was carrying 36 people, mostly women, when it capsized on Tuesday while crossing a river in Shagari district, Sanusi Abubakar, the Sokoto police spokesperson said.
One person was still missing.
Residents said the women were on their way to fetch firewood in a neighbouring forest when the accident happened.
Overcrowding and poor maintenance of boats is responsible for most accidents on Nigerian waterways.
