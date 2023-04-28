Botswana holds monetary policy rate at 2.65%

Buildings are seen in the Central Business District (CBD) in the capital Gaborone, Botswana, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

GABORONE, April 28 (Reuters) - Botswana's central bank kept its monetary policy rate (BWRATE=ECI) unchanged at 2.65% on Friday, despite inflation rising in the latest month.

Inflation (BWCPIY=ECI) rose to 9.9% year on year in March from 9.1% in February, far above the central bank's 3%-6% preferred band.

"While it will fluctuate, inflation will trend downwards in 2023 and is expected to reach the 3%-6% objective in the second quarter of 2024," Bank of Botswana Governor Moses Pelaelo told a news conference.

