Burkina Faso court finds Trevali execs guilty of involuntary manslaughter
OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A court in Burkina Faso has found two executives of Canadian mining firm Trevali (TV.TO) guilty of involuntary manslaughter following a mine flood disaster in April that killed eight miners, the company's country manager said on Wednesday.
