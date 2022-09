OUAGADOUGOU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba on Friday accused certain army units of creating a "confused situation", adding that discussions were ongoing to restore calm following heavy gunfire that raised fears of a coup, a statement on the presidency's Facebook said.

Reporting by Anne Mimault Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Bate Felix











