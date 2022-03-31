Burkina Faso minister: 36 months "realistic" for transition to democracy

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who led Burkina Faso's military coup in January, arrives to be sworn in for a second time as president to lead a three-year transition after a national conference approved a transitional charter in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

March 31 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's foreign minister said on Thursday a 36-month period of transition to democracy proposed by the country's military junta was "realistic" given its stated objective to restore security to the country.

"It is a realistic period," said Olivia Rouamba, who was appointed by the junta.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS had called on the junta to shorten the transition period or risk sanctions.

